7 thoughts on “For That Matter

  6. Oh Yeah! That was the plan… No Plan! Just keep going and deal with things as they come. Seriously, this is how it started for me in Jan. 1992! And yet, I got “there, and there, and even there…” 2022! Love this.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.