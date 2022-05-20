6 thoughts on “Going Up !

  2. “Climbing Each Stair”

    Life’s edges are not always square
    The world’s big and round out there
    We’re surrounded by free air
    Enough for everyone to share

    Inhale deeply, when climbing each stair
    Jump across, yesterday’s broken earthenware
    There will always be another thoroughfare
    Wandering up, to grandma’s rocking chair

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  6. No, no one really knows the how, what, and why of our walk in life. It’s our walk and we strive towards the top, pushing forward one step at a time, one day at a time. Forward and onwards! We are our own cheer leaders most times!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.