Going Up ! May 20, 2022May 19, 2022Chatter Master Tags: 2020, Achieve, ascent, Climb, Effort, Goals, Master, Struggles (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “Going Up !”
❤️
LikeLike
“Climbing Each Stair”
Life’s edges are not always square
The world’s big and round out there
We’re surrounded by free air
Enough for everyone to share
Inhale deeply, when climbing each stair
Jump across, yesterday’s broken earthenware
There will always be another thoroughfare
Wandering up, to grandma’s rocking chair
LikeLiked by 1 person
often, we are the only ones who know what it took, and that’s enough
LikeLike
It can be harder with no-one to cheer us on and encourage us!
LikeLike
Sometimes I take a second and stare and the stairs, MBC.
LikeLike
No, no one really knows the how, what, and why of our walk in life. It’s our walk and we strive towards the top, pushing forward one step at a time, one day at a time. Forward and onwards! We are our own cheer leaders most times!
LikeLike