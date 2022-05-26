On The Very Edge May 26, 2022May 25, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Calm, Comfort, Cottage, peace, Sure Footed (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
10 thoughts on “On The Very Edge”
ah, sure-footed and free, is the way to be –
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s quite glorious 🙂
LikeLike
Oh, the other side of the yellow door cottage! Nice, MBC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah. I can’t doodle a cottage without it having a yellow door. 🙂
LikeLike
I spent 8 months on the island on the edge of the world, Hirta, St Kilda. It was a good place to be!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I look up Hirta every time we talk about it so I can see it again. I could live there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are too many people visiting now for my liking. I understand the need for income to help support the conservation but it was an extra special place to be when tourist boats were very few!
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
Love the thought.. very profound. Thanks for sharing!
LikeLike