Too many times I spoke with men who were being abused. Abused in many and multiple different ways: physically, mentally/emotionally, verbally or financially. Even with proof ‘in hand’ that these men were being abused I can count on one hand how many of them wanted to admit to it, tell me about it, or do anything about it. If you think women who are abused are vastly under reporting, you would be shocked at the number of men who are under reporting. The recent ongoing trial that has been top of the news in recent weeks has had me reflecting on all of these men. None of them wanted to admit to being abused by their spouse or their child. Most of them wanted me to think it was ‘not a big deal’. It is a big deal. Suffering and pain intentionally inflicted on others is a big deal.
7 thoughts on “Victims”
So true, Colleen. It’s sickening how men aren’t “supposed” to be victims. Victims have no gender.
What a great point! Many times we view the woman as the only ones who can be victimized by their male spouse; we so often forget to notice that there are so many men who are being abused too.
You are bringing up a great point which requires more awareness!
yes, that’s so right
Astutely stated Colleen …
Thank you for this.
That’s true! A great point Colleen. One tends to focus on the so called “weaker sex” and women have become more open about their experiences. These labels ‘stronger’ and ‘weaker’ which have been used for generations, in some way have created an image that keeps men from talking about it.
You are very right, MBC, it’s not a gender issue at all.
