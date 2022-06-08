Soar June 8, 2022June 7, 2022Chatter Master Tags: 2018 edit, Airplane, Create, Fancy, Flight, Fly, Imagination, imagine, midair, Paper Plane, Soar, Travel (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
14 thoughts on “Soar”
It’s never too late to build a paper plane…Love Julian
Today, here in Geelong
The wind has been too strong
For my paper spacecraft to fly
Tomorrow I’ll give my ITMIMS another try …(Ivor’s Time Machine In Micro Space)
Ah. Safety first!
Yes .. Itmims is getting olderer
we each have our own method of getting there
Imagination to reality 😉
Lovely! Reminded me of those ‘paper plane’ days! Many of mine crash landed before I learned to make right and flight worthy!
I never really got them going!
Perhaps I did better because I had an elder brother who ‘trained’ me!!
Ah! My brothers didn’t! But then again, I am sure I never mentioned it to them!!
😊
😊
You have successfully reminded me of another of my less-worthy life skills as well, MBC! My paper planes always nose-dived quite quickly.
I was never very successful! I would watch in awe as some kids got them through the room and into the hallways!
