4 thoughts on “Expertalization

  1. I am definitely not an expert. I have no psychic powers, and I sure don’t possess any secret wisdom. I am a retired plumber from Geelong, who likes to write poetry. I have my strengths and my weaknesses, fears, happiness, sadness, compassion. I am good at experiencing joy and I have a highly emotional heart and fortunately, I have inherited an ‘expert soul’ from my girl.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.