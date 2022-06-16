One of the best things about ‘writing’ is the exploration one can take with a thought or a word. Sometimes I will write something, or a partial something, then leave it and return. When I return it hits different. Like with this piece. I’m not struggling with doubt, per se, but this just worked itself out of my head. Maybe to be more focused on being proactive against doubt. 🤷🏻♀️ But I liked it.
(c)
6 thoughts on “Doubt”
There’s no doubt about it, he’s a shadowy and sneaky creature
Powerful.
I liked it too!
You wrestled this one to the ground and pinned it to submission, MBC.
for the win!
Oh it took a moment to realize you meant Doubt and not your husband! LOL
