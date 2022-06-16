One of the best things about ‘writing’ is the exploration one can take with a thought or a word. Sometimes I will write something, or a partial something, then leave it and return. When I return it hits different. Like with this piece. I’m not struggling with doubt, per se, but this just worked itself out of my head. Maybe to be more focused on being proactive against doubt. 🤷🏻‍♀️ But I liked it.

(c)