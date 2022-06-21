And Silence Likes Me June 21, 2022June 20, 2022Chatter Master Tags: 2018, Pause, Poetry, silence, Speak (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “And Silence Likes Me”
Amen and deep bows to the holy place of silence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get you 100 percent. ❤️
LikeLike
There certainly is a calming effect about silence as her soft voice embraces us and let’s us be. 🙂
LikeLike
yep, it is a mutual respect
LikeLike
It’s an important relationship, MBC.
LikeLike
In my mind and heart I know the wisdom of silence, but alas my mouth keeps getting in the way
LikeLike
Silence is my friend, helps center me.
LikeLike
Silence is simply stupendous
It speaks above sadness and sin
Just listen how loud it is shouting
And soak all that silence within
LikeLike