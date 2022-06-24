Hands-Free June 24, 2022June 23, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Backpack, Emotions, Feelings, love, Memories I love my backpack, but I don’t need it for these things. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “Hands-Free”
Absolutely! The best things you carry in your heart! ♥
yes, yes!
Yes, you are correct, MBC. Thanks for this extra thought for me to carry with a smile on Friday!!
Many of these lighten your journey through life!
❤️
Yes, indeed! ❤️
