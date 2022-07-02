Sometimes I can’t sleep. So I watch videos. Or I read. But mostly I sit with my notebook in my hand, doodling or writing. Or trying to write. Tonight, I considered that I must have issues, and I have no clue what they are. I mean, some of them I do. But some of them I know exist and I don’t even know what they are. It made me kind of chuckle. Then, I thought, that’s a pretty wisdomous thought, so I should share it. Because surely, I am not the only one who feels this way.

