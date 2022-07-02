Issues

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , ,

Sometimes I can’t sleep.  So I watch videos.  Or I read.  But mostly I sit with my notebook in my hand, doodling or writing.  Or trying to write.  Tonight, I considered that I must have issues, and I have no clue what they are.  I mean, some of them I do.  But some of them I know exist and I don’t even know what they are.  It made me kind of chuckle.  Then, I thought, that’s a pretty wisdomous thought, so I should share it.  Because surely, I am not the only one who feels this way.

(c)

7 thoughts on “Issues

  6. In one or another way, we all have issues, just different ones. I wouldn’t worry too much as long as you don’t disturb anyone else. Keep doodling, you doo that so wonderfully!

    Like

    Reply

  7. I think we all have issues, Colleen 😀 One kind or another. It wouldn’t be LIFE if we didn’t. I think that’s comforting, in a way, to know we all have something, together. So there is nothing wrong with us individually, as we are all doodling as a collective! I hope you’re keeping well 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.