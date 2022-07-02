Sometimes I can’t sleep. So I watch videos. Or I read. But mostly I sit with my notebook in my hand, doodling or writing. Or trying to write. Tonight, I considered that I must have issues, and I have no clue what they are. I mean, some of them I do. But some of them I know exist and I don’t even know what they are. It made me kind of chuckle. Then, I thought, that’s a pretty wisdomous thought, so I should share it. Because surely, I am not the only one who feels this way.
(c)
7 thoughts on “Issues”
I think it happens to all of us –
LikeLike
True wisdom my friend 😎
LikeLike
Here’s a little insider journalism joke for you, MBC. I have more issues than Time Magazine. Ba-da-boom.
LikeLike
I admire your wisdomosity!
LikeLike
You’re definitely not alone.
LikeLike
In one or another way, we all have issues, just different ones. I wouldn’t worry too much as long as you don’t disturb anyone else. Keep doodling, you doo that so wonderfully!
LikeLike
I think we all have issues, Colleen 😀 One kind or another. It wouldn’t be LIFE if we didn’t. I think that’s comforting, in a way, to know we all have something, together. So there is nothing wrong with us individually, as we are all doodling as a collective! I hope you’re keeping well 🙂
LikeLike