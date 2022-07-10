Below Me July 10, 2022July 9, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Calm, Duality, Ocean, Poetry, Understanding, WIcked (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
15 thoughts on “Below Me”
Having spent a lot of time living beside the ocean, at our family home “Tullawalla” , I too understand the ocean’s ever changing and wondrous personality …
LikeLiked by 1 person
🌊 Ocean has a lot to say!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And well worth listening to 🌏🤗💦
LikeLike
yes, the ocean is ever moving, changing, evolving – just like us. p.s. I got your new book last week and it is lovely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pay attention to ocean’s moods when I’m around!
(And thank you!!!!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLike
Every time we meet we wave to one another!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🌊 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊
LikeLike
The changeable personality is quite admirable, MBC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose it depends on how ferocious I, I mean the ocean, is feeling.
LikeLike
Beautiful my wise friend. I love the ocean so much but it does demand respect. I feel so blessed when I can be around the ocean. Blessings to you my friend 🦋❤️🤗🌹
LikeLike
Same!
LikeLike
I have strange relationship with big water bodies… I’ve lived by the sea as a child. It fascinates me and attracts me to its shores. And as I gaze at it I am overwhelmed by a feeling of awe and fear… I don’t run from it but sit in wonder and breathe deep. It was the same with the Arabian Sea and the Pacific Ocean!
LikeLike