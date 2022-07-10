15 thoughts on “Below Me

  8. I have strange relationship with big water bodies… I’ve lived by the sea as a child. It fascinates me and attracts me to its shores. And as I gaze at it I am overwhelmed by a feeling of awe and fear… I don’t run from it but sit in wonder and breathe deep. It was the same with the Arabian Sea and the Pacific Ocean!

