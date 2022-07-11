Ah, The Night July 11, 2022July 10, 2022Chatter Master Tags: it fell, Night, nighttime, Poetry, Rest, Weary, Work Night feels great after a long day of working in the hot sun. We earned our rest tonight!(c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “Ah, The Night”
❤️
A Haiku for you Colleen
“Night Falls”
Daytime eyes do tire
Upon the land, night did fall
On the dreams of all
i am glad you found rest
A needed rest, yes, MBC.
