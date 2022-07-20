It’s Not

From a project I’m working on.  And learning from.

I do not subscribe to ‘me first always’.  I think that can be destructive in so many ways, including to ‘me’.  But.  I think finding peace and appreciating peace, is something of value.  And ‘me first sometimes’ is okay.

