From a project I’m working on. And learning from.
I do not subscribe to ‘me first always’. I think that can be destructive in so many ways, including to ‘me’. But. I think finding peace and appreciating peace, is something of value. And ‘me first sometimes’ is okay.
5 thoughts on “It’s Not”
I agree completely my wise friend. We deserve to have happiness without guilt!
It is mostly “self care” & “self love” and it is most unconditional type of love because it’s never half-half.
it took me a long time to do this and I’m still working on it but much better about it
Sign me up for sometimes, MBC.
Yes, agree. Compassion for others should include compassion for self. ❤️
