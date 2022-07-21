Divergent Paths July 21, 2022July 20, 2022Chatter Master Tags: backtrack, divergent, Doubts, frequent flier miles, Poetic, rethink, Thoughts, Travel (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “Divergent Paths”
Reblogged this on Janet's Thread 2 and commented:
Yes my thoughts tend to be in zig zags.
LikeLike
Good one..hope you’re doing well.
LikeLike
You’ll definitely need a new pair of walking boots to cover all those extra thought miles …
LikeLike
😊
LikeLike
Yup…. Exactly why I am up at 0330 reading blogs 😊
LikeLike