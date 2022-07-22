It’s easy to overlook the smallest of steps forward is still forward. And sometimes, even more than that, standing still and looking for the right direction-is a step as well.
(c)
6 thoughts on “One Step Closer”
Yes! 👊👊
❤
Even taking a step back can be an advancement!
I know you will make it there, in your mind and with your body, too, MBC!
😊
