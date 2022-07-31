8 thoughts on “Received

  4. Always inspiring to read again Colleen … and I’ll be here to read your words again next time.
    Here is one of my fav’s …

    Where Is Love?

    Behind every word
    There is a thought
    Between every thought
    There is an emotion
    Underneath the emotion
    There is a heartbeat
    Below the heartbeat
    There is a soul
    Within the soul
    There lives love

