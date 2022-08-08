Off It’s Axis August 8, 2022August 7, 2022Chatter Master Tags: :), Create, Funny, inspiring, lacking, Meh, oh well (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
9 thoughts on “Off It’s Axis”
I wonder why the earth is off its axis?
Have a fantastic day! Love you to share nothing. Love your comfy rocking chair too. 🙂
just be, and that is enough
Let’s just spin together there and here, MBC!
There are certainly a few wobbles here and there. Let’s hope we can get back on an even keel!
You have a great day also. ❤️
It means exactly how you feel. And it’s true!
Wow, this is exactly how I feel too! That the earth is off its axis, and that I have nothing creative to share even though I want to! The fact you shared anything at all is lovely Colleen. To sit in a rocking chair for a bit and just be. Well that is what the image of you in a rocking chair makes me think of. I have been at my husband to get me one of those swinging chairs for the garden. Before winter comes and makes it too unbearable to sit and relax outside. Just to stare at the sky for a bit and examine the birdsong patterns. One could do it without a swinging chair, but a swinging chair makes it all the more enjoyable. I think. I worry a great deal about the earth being off its axis.
This is wonderful, Colleen. Just yesterday I had a text exchange with a friend (who is often busy) who acknowledged they were doing nothing. And reveling in that deserved freedom. I appreciate your creating time to remind us that ‘time outs’ are not only okay but to be embraced.
