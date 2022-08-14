Live In Fall August 14, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Summer, Autumn, Fall, Hoodie, Excited, Outside, Chill, sweatshirt, premature (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Live In Fall”
Hahaha yes let’s celebrate the sweatshirt!,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m going to try and get away with wearing one all day today!
LikeLike
I had to pull on my hooded sweatshirt in the fifth inning at the baseball game last night, MBC! Very exciting times are arriving, indeed!
LikeLike
😊
LikeLike
Were you one of those terrorising the neighbourhood last night?
LikeLike
I love fall too, and have been noticing it coming in the early morning and evening…
LikeLike
In the UK we’re in the middle of heatwave. I can’t wait for Autumn and to feel that chill through my bones.
LikeLike