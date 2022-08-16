Another Yellow Door is ‘out’. You can click on the title and go to the link to purchase at lulu.com. Please know that lulu.com almost always puts out coupons on Mondays. It is usually 10% or 15% off. I feel strongly that I should advise that my early readers who gave feedback gave very differing thoughts and opinions. I would tell you what the differing thoughts center around, but that would kind of give away the story. I am very curious to see what others think.

