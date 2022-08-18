Truthfully August 18, 2022August 17, 2022Chatter Master Tags: answered, Asked, Poetry, Sad, Soul, Steal, truth, truthfully (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
17 thoughts on “Truthfully”
There is only a small piece of our soul available to share, the majority of our soul is there to care for our own private love and compassion
It probably carries a lot of our character.
A interesting concept Colleen
I think they’ve been reading too much Bukowski or at least his dislike of people sounds very similar. I try to stay clear of people who verbalise all the time and don’t realise the importance of language. That might sound like I’m a misanthrope but I don’t think so. I just know who makes me feel better inside.
I am not sure about this individual. It could be the ‘dislike of people’ or it could be their inability to interact with others. I like your last sentence. “I just know who makes me feel better inside”. I think that is a key realization to have to being ‘with’ people.
Reblogged this on Goals: Are you on Track?.
I can understand how the person meant this, and while I’m a bit of an introvert and need alone time to recharge, I don’t feel my soul is stolen by others and do enjoy sharing time with them, but sometimes my energy gets zapped and I know when I’ve reached that point.
I suspect this individual has been energy zapped without that recharge for quite some time. Like you I feel I am part (large part) introvert and need that time. I wonder if this person has not recognized that.
I shall have to ponder on that at length. My initial thought is that the soul can only be freely given and cannot be stolen
Ah. Great point to consider Peter. I wonder if this person would feel differently if they processed this?
However, someone just stole my full stop!
“Full stop”. ?????
Period! Sorry, I didn’t cater for Americanese!
😂
Yet if the relationship is right, they give part of their soul, too, MBC.
Mingling of the spirit????
Yeah, those are the people to stay away from. But in our day-to-day life that’s not always possible.
