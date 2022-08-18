17 thoughts on “Truthfully

  2. I think they’ve been reading too much Bukowski or at least his dislike of people sounds very similar. I try to stay clear of people who verbalise all the time and don’t realise the importance of language. That might sound like I’m a misanthrope but I don’t think so. I just know who makes me feel better inside.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • I am not sure about this individual. It could be the ‘dislike of people’ or it could be their inability to interact with others. I like your last sentence. “I just know who makes me feel better inside”. I think that is a key realization to have to being ‘with’ people.

      Like

      Reply

  4. I can understand how the person meant this, and while I’m a bit of an introvert and need alone time to recharge, I don’t feel my soul is stolen by others and do enjoy sharing time with them, but sometimes my energy gets zapped and I know when I’ve reached that point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    • I suspect this individual has been energy zapped without that recharge for quite some time. Like you I feel I am part (large part) introvert and need that time. I wonder if this person has not recognized that.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.