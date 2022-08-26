Unseen and Unheard August 26, 2022August 25, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Poetry, Value, World, Exist, Worth, Unseen, Unheard I’m right here. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
13 thoughts on “Unseen and Unheard”
From here I can see you
Below a silent sky so blue
Ah. Thanks for seeing me Ivor. I see you clearly and brightly.
Our senses are not blind 🤗😊
❤️
❤️
Thank you for being right there, MBC, and when I open my iPad in the early a.m., right here.
Thank you MBM. You and Beth are my first ‘see’ in the mornings!
that’s right –
❤️
and we are so glad that you are!
I hope everyone feels seen. Though I know they do not. Thank you Sheri!
I sort of felt that you were!
I am right here indeed ! 🙂
