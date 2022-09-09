Her Majesty and I

I never met Her Majesty the Queen. But I thought it would be a blast to meet her and talk with her. I can’t even begin to imagine the depth of conversation one could have with her if given that opportunity and the time. Because I did not meet her and thought it would be wonderful to do so, I drew ‘myself’ with her in 2019 and asked if anyone knew her, could they give her my regards. I never heard from her. Sigh. But I am sure we would have had a dandy of a conversation and I am certain I would have gotten a good laugh from her when I would have tried to convince her to go with backpacks instead of handbags. I have long admired her devotion and life of service. I am sad about her passing. Seeing her had come to give me a sense of comfort and peace, and smiles. I will miss that.

👑