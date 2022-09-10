I have long ‘wished’ to be an artist. Though I feel I have great self-discipline I do not have the discipline needed to hone any abilities or skills that may lay latent within the creator of me. But. I do have fun. I have an electronic drawing pad. I am so taken with views and visions that I often take a screen shot of beautiful things and try to recreate them. I always have fun with it but I don’t always have success. I really enjoyed this one. It is in the mountains somewhere, which called to me even more. I know without the electronic drawing pad I would not have much success. I suppose though, there is success in the relaxing of it, the listening to music while doing it. and the patience I normally lack but find while doing it. So there’s all that wrapped up and tied with a figurative bow.
I hope your visions and views are inspiring today.
2 thoughts on “Recreated”
very beautiful
“Everybody is talented because everybody who is human has something to express.”
― Brenda Ueland
“Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.”
― Andy Warhol
