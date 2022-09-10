I have long ‘wished’ to be an artist. Though I feel I have great self-discipline I do not have the discipline needed to hone any abilities or skills that may lay latent within the creator of me. But. I do have fun. I have an electronic drawing pad. I am so taken with views and visions that I often take a screen shot of beautiful things and try to recreate them. I always have fun with it but I don’t always have success. I really enjoyed this one. It is in the mountains somewhere, which called to me even more. I know without the electronic drawing pad I would not have much success. I suppose though, there is success in the relaxing of it, the listening to music while doing it. and the patience I normally lack but find while doing it. So there’s all that wrapped up and tied with a figurative bow.

I hope your visions and views are inspiring today.

(c)