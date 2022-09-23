On The Train September 23, 2022September 22, 2022Chatter Master Tags: :(, Cliffs, Conductor, history, Mountains, new england, no moose, Rain, resort, River, Train, trestle This slideshow requires JavaScript. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “On The Train”
Your poem’s lively animation has captured your lovely train trip adventure …
LikeLiked by 1 person
the little engine that could!
LikeLike
Think about a children’s book
LikeLike
Think about a children’s book.
LikeLike
You appear to be on the right track, MBC!
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
LikeLike