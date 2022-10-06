A Word, Please

I’ve noticed a couple of things. I write much better and with less stress when I am on vacation. Having just recently returned from vacation I find myself going through what has become a typical writing slow down. Also, when I smile my mouth does not turn up. How did I get this old and not realize that? My cheeks and my eyes show the smile but my mouth does have that typical turny-up corners like everyone else (no, it is not stroke related). Happy Thursday.
Words of mine …
Words of Mine (Tullawalla, page 153, the post office told it’s in America)
I’ve given you all, my humble words
I’ve given you, my hidden soul
Words trickling, through cool mountain streams
Words dripping off the frozen ashen trees
Words gliding across the icy lakes
Words of love, drowning in the memory rains
I’ve given you all, my inner self
I’ve given you, my outer grief
Words Tumbling over the embedded rocks
Words twisting along the winding rivers
Words cascading down the forest waterways
Words sifting through my barren hands
I’ve given you all, my lonely heart
I’ve given you, my secret loves
Words of life, living under the vast oceans
Words of time, travelling to the stars beyond
Words flowing through happiness, and sorrow
Words of mine, falling dreams of tomorrow
This post packed a punch. A word had power in so many ways. Your writing slow down is as you say, typical. Do they call it the post-travel blues? Your smile soars through your writing Colleen. I have no doubt it is infectious 🙂
I think we have to recalibrate after having a taste of ‘freedom’ while out on vacation, and it’s not always an easy adjustment
Happy Thursday, MBC. The one thing none of us cannot stop is the effects of time going by. I can walk past a mirror and not quite match up the reflection with the sight of myself carried in my mind’s eye …
I find I can become overly self critical. It’s been a thing all my life, as has my lack of any substantial volume of lips. I have very thin and flat lips so my smile has always lacked substance, indeed some may misjudge that I am being miserable when, in fact, I am full of the beans of life! This has no bearing on your words, or my words, or the many gazillions of words that are flying all over the world. Some I catch, others miss me completely, and some go round several times before gently being received, or impacting with tremendous force.
As to regret, I refuse to have it in my life. It is an absolutely useless emotion as it can change nothing, fix nothing, excuse nothing. I may wish that I had said, or not said something; done, or not done something; or said, or done, something in a different way. The remedy is to say it, or do it, now, or to apologise.
This started as a light hearted comment and morphed into something quite different but they are words that will be seen and heard by some, missed by others, but there for all to catch if they choose to do so.
Thank you, as always, Colleen for your words.
