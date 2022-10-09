7 thoughts on “How Often

  2. Rarely, the noise is too loud. But when it happens, I remember it and carry it with me through the months and moons until the next such moment occurs ❤️ thank you for reminding me of it today.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.