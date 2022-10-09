How Often October 9, 2022October 8, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Appreciate, Doodle, Draw, Gift, peace, Poetic, Poetry, Rain, silence (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “How Often”
and how pure are those moments –
LikeLike
Rarely, the noise is too loud. But when it happens, I remember it and carry it with me through the months and moons until the next such moment occurs ❤️ thank you for reminding me of it today.
LikeLike
Oh yes! This will, eventually, generate a poem which starts “Nothingness is never numbing.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Silence is a beautiful gift. ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can do that, MBC. I have done that!
LikeLike
Yesterday while lying on warm solid ground next to the river.
I really like this one. Have a beautiful day
LikeLike
Not often enough – but memorable each time.
Beautiful!
LikeLike