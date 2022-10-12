Into The Warmth

The days I can open my doors and windows and let cool air in, despite it probably being too cold for most people’s comfort, are very good days for me.  Hoodies inside the house and out.  Hot tea or coffee.  Maybe a pot of chili will soon be found bubbling away.  Bonfires.  Apple cider, I’m not a fan of it, but I love the idea of it.  And though it is not the best thing (but a very very very good thing, no more mosquitos.

