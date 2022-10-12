The days I can open my doors and windows and let cool air in, despite it probably being too cold for most people’s comfort, are very good days for me. Hoodies inside the house and out. Hot tea or coffee. Maybe a pot of chili will soon be found bubbling away. Bonfires. Apple cider, I’m not a fan of it, but I love the idea of it. And though it is not the best thing (but a very very very good thing, no more mosquitos.
5 thoughts on “Into The Warmth”
Intoxicating
“To breathe the cool breeze
Pass under my verandah
Intoxicates me”
I love autumn the best and you’ve described the feelings so well
❤️
Great photo, MBC, and word picture as well. Here’s to your hoodie season! I own a bunch for this time of year as well!!
The only hoodie I own is one issued to me in the army, more than 35 years ago. Maybe it’s time to invest?
