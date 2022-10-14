From Passion October 14, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Art, Create, etc, love, Paint, passion, Poetry, Prose, Sculpt, Sketch, Song, Write (c) Advertisement Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “From Passion”
I’ve seen that shade of yellow before!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true wise one. If husband and wife never had “loud fellowship,” you would know there was nothing left of their passion. I’ve seen couples like that, can sit in front of food at the dinner table and never speak a word never touch the other and never ask a single question. That is certainly not The case with my husband and I, there are times when the fire department has to come to put the flames out or should you say flammable fellowship! haha 🦋
LikeLike
“You may never know what results of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results” – Mahatma Gandhi
LikeLike
Well said!
LikeLike