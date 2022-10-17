2 thoughts on “But I Lived It

  1. I slip and slide every day
    Sometimes I slip out of Memoria
    And then slide into Euphoria

    ** Memoria

    Memoria was the term for aspects involving memory in Western classical rhetoric. The word is Latin, and can be translated as “memory.” It was one of five canons in classical rhetoric concerned with the crafting and delivery of speeches and prose.

