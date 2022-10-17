But I Lived It October 17, 2022October 16, 2022Chatter Master Tags: 2018, Calm, expend, Oblivion, Poetry, rationally (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “But I Lived It”
I slip and slide every day
Sometimes I slip out of Memoria
And then slide into Euphoria
** Memoria
Memoria was the term for aspects involving memory in Western classical rhetoric. The word is Latin, and can be translated as “memory.” It was one of five canons in classical rhetoric concerned with the crafting and delivery of speeches and prose.
good for you!
