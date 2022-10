Tragedy. At the very core of it is the unexpected. An inability to prepare for it. Then the aftermath of processing. Learning to live differently. Needing to accept something unthinkable but naturally fighting any acceptance of it at all. How fragile we all are, even during our strongest moments. How inept and awkward we feel when trying to help someone carry pain. Knowing we can’t carry it for them, but wishing sincerely to be able to help.

