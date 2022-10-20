Maybe You Can

Technically, maybe you can.  I suppose you can predict it.  Doesn’t mean you’ll be right.  I guess it doesn’t mean you’ll be wrong either.  I cannot stop thinking about this line.  It came into my mind as we stood by the ocean and the wind was going every which way.  I was thoroughly loving it, the wind that is.  I figured I wouldn’t be able to stop thinking about it until I wrote it down.  I can’t, at this moment, or since that moment take it any further than this.  I feel there is a purpose to this line but I couldn’t tell you what it is.  Maybe it’ll come to me if I go back to the ocean.

