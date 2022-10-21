Until I Can

I’m not delusional.  I don’t know that I could paddle board out to this island now.  Though there was a time when I would have honestly believed I could.   I do like, however, the idea of going to a place or doing a thing that I cannot right at this moment go to or do because of other obligations/responsibilities.  But geez, the thought of going or doing will usually make me smile.  Knowing I can, or will, or even just might, is sometimes enough.  Possibilities are great motivators.

(c)

