Full disclosure. I have’t raked this year, most of the leaves we have get blown away. But at my ‘last house’ we had a tiny backyard with a ginormous tree. It covered our yard in layers and layers of leaves. I miss those leaves.
(c)
Full disclosure. I have’t raked this year, most of the leaves we have get blown away. But at my ‘last house’ we had a tiny backyard with a ginormous tree. It covered our yard in layers and layers of leaves. I miss those leaves.
(c)
2 thoughts on “Second Chances”
I used to enjoy that practice as well, before moving to my condo. I love the idea of giving them another chance to fly
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike