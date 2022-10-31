Staying Put

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , , ,

I really have no desire to run away.  I just came across this image and thought the only way I could do that right now is if I ran away.  But I don’t have any desire to run away so I created this masterpiece from my random thoughts.

(c)

Advertisement

5 thoughts on “Staying Put

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.