Many years ago my Grandmother told me about her life as a child. Her mother died when she and her two siblings were very young. She had to go live with her grandparents and spinster aunts because it was not feasible for her father to care for her and her siblings while working. She did not want to leave her father, her heart was heavy because of this. This story I have written is fictional but it is inspired by her story and by the old log house that she lived in with her grandparents and aunts. A house I was very lucky to have known very well. The house no longer exists other than next to my grandmother’s story, and now this story, in my memories.

I hope anyone who chooses to get the book truly enjoys it and feels the love the child in this story has.

SNOW NIGHT

