Any Of The Story November 14, 2022November 13, 2022
6 thoughts on “Any Of The Story”
I wonder what the story was?
Why was Steve the Snail?
Crossing the wet bitumen road
There, by himself
Bravely and slowly sliding along
Determined to reach the other side
Steve’s path was a dangerous one
But the purpose of his journey
Remains locked away
Within the privacy
Of his ‘single-story’ home
We can still learn from it though!
For so much of my life, MBC, it was my job to discover and tell the story. And some people don’t want to share it, you are very right.
