Any Of The Story

  1. I wonder what the story was?
    Why was Steve the Snail?
    Crossing the wet bitumen road
    There, by himself
    Bravely and slowly sliding along
    Determined to reach the other side

    Steve’s path was a dangerous one
    But the purpose of his journey
    Remains locked away
    Within the privacy
    Of his ‘single-story’ home

