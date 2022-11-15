Broke Through

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , , ,

When I wrote this, I wrote it about hiking.  When I reread it last night, I knew it was not about hiking.  It was about seeking.  Searching.  The things that slow me down.  The things I know are there but try to avoid or not think about.  The things I go through to get to where, or what, I am seeking.

(c)

Advertisement

6 thoughts on “Broke Through

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.