When I wrote this, I wrote it about hiking. When I reread it last night, I knew it was not about hiking. It was about seeking. Searching. The things that slow me down. The things I know are there but try to avoid or not think about. The things I go through to get to where, or what, I am seeking.
6 thoughts on “Broke Through”
❤️
I think ‘Steve the Snail’ is seeking, searcking too … 🐌
an excellent metaphor
I feel it here when you rise above, MBC.
The breaking through — yes! Maybe we hike so that we can physically experience what we mentally need to do?
Julie Andrews had it right with “Climb Every Mountain.”
