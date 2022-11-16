There’s something about the music of a tin roof’s rain song. Truthfully, depending on the kind of snow, I can hear it then as well.
There’s something about the music of a tin roof’s rain song. Truthfully, depending on the kind of snow, I can hear it then as well.
2 thoughts on “Rain Song”
A good prediction from the northern end of our world, because down here in the southern end of Australia, I hear the tippy tippy tap of rain on my tin roof …
love the welcoming tippy tap
