You Never Did November 18, 2022November 17, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Poetry, Chance, Challenge, Loss, Opportunity, Oblivious, Unknown, Try, Wings, Unchallenged
6 thoughts on “You Never Did”
Witty Butterfly
singing butterfly
decrees, have my wings and fly
join me in the sky
it would be a tragedy
Like a big, young ostrich not yet realizing that yes, up I can go, MBC!
A motivating proposition.
It would also be horrible if you thought you could fly, took a giant leap, then discovered you couldn’t fly (being a little flippant) More seriously, that’s what Mums and Dads, siblings, and friends are for. They teach you how to fly!
Trapped in a cage without bars. Very good!
