Do Not Hate Me

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , ,

There’s something about the winter that I enjoy that many I know, do not.  I like the feeling of home when it gets cold and I have safe shelter.  Warm tea.  Blankets.  It feels like ‘old times’, to me, in the winter.  Maybe I like that part of it the most.  It reminds me of stories that the older folks I used to see in my line of work would tell me.  One particular where she told me of the home her father built their family, the pond that was made to turn into an ice rink for the children and their friends.  The apples.  The cider.  The hot chocolate.  And I can see her and her friends, a long time gone, so a very long time ago.  I enjoy the life this woman’s father created for them, vicariously through her memories, passed on to my memories.

I like winter.

(c)

Advertisement

2 thoughts on “Do Not Hate Me

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.