On top of this mountain
I walk into the fog braver than if there was no fog.
To blend in.
To be inconspicuous.
To lose the weight we carry
When we are obvious.
To just be. Unobvious.
There.
(c)
On top of this mountain
I walk into the fog braver than if there was no fog.
To blend in.
To be inconspicuous.
To lose the weight we carry
When we are obvious.
To just be. Unobvious.
There.
(c)
2 thoughts on “Unobvious”
❤️
LikeLike
I’m not so brave … I suppose I’m too unsteady on my feet these days … obviously, I need to know where my feet are going … and here in Australia, we have to be wary of the “Bunyips” … The bunyip is a creature from the aboriginal mythology of southeastern Australia, said to lurk in swamps, billabongs, creeks, riverbeds, and waterholes.
LikeLike