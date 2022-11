All is well in my world. But this is a prediction of how I might feel in the morning. Thursday was USA’s Thanksgiving. I have been doing low-carb for many weeks (trying to cut out that devil-sugar). But I gave myself grace for Thanksgiving to enjoy the many foods that graced our host’s home. It’s not that I was a glutton, I was pretty pleased with how well I did. But I did have carbs. And it could be a boost in energy, or a free fall into sluggishness. Time will tell. 😉

