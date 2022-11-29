Compatible

I can be quiet and comfortable with my own silence, when others can’t. I can be quite talkative and frustrated with the sound of my own voice, but it’s expected. I can be eager for conversation when it isn’t going to happen. I can be burdened by the sound of words I am not ready to process. And sometimes, it just all meshes perfectly. Someone talks, someone listens. Or someone is quiet and someone else is grateful. Communication…am I right? 😉

