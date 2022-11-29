I can be quiet and comfortable with my own silence, when others can’t. I can be quite talkative and frustrated with the sound of my own voice, but it’s expected. I can be eager for conversation when it isn’t going to happen. I can be burdened by the sound of words I am not ready to process. And sometimes, it just all meshes perfectly. Someone talks, someone listens. Or someone is quiet and someone else is grateful. Communication…am I right? 😉
5 thoughts on “Compatible”
I used to be the talkative one, relying on returned conversation to make me feel relevant. As I’ve gotten older I still have as much to say but the response is often as thick a a brick wall, so I tend to have the conversations more with myself. I try not to lecture myself negatively, either. I appreciate my own answers so much more.
Sometimes listening is difficult, sounds do resonate and ring.
Sometimes my voice is hard to understand, and a speech impediment wobbles my words
But I enthusiastically keep trying to communicate as best as I can …
the struggle is real –
Good question to begin with and interesting pondering.
Silence can tell us a great deal and is well worth listening to!
