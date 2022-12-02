Your Shoes

Your Shoes

  1. During the many seasonal rains
    I wondered if I would ever swim again
    So then, I pretended to write a biblical book
    Ignorantly thinking no one would ever look

    Afterward, I thought I could walk on water
    Then my boots became water-logged
    And if you need to walk a mile in my shoes
    You will have to learn how to swim and sing the blues

