Your Shoes December 2, 2022December 1, 2022Chatter Master Tags: 2019, earlier, experience, Mile, Share, Shoes
One thought on “Your Shoes”
During the many seasonal rains
I wondered if I would ever swim again
So then, I pretended to write a biblical book
Ignorantly thinking no one would ever look
Afterward, I thought I could walk on water
Then my boots became water-logged
And if you need to walk a mile in my shoes
You will have to learn how to swim and sing the blues
