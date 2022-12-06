That Line Remains December 6, 2022December 5, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Desire, Dreams, Expectations, Fulfill, Horizon, it's actually about the horizon, Poetry, Travel, wish No matter how far you go. You will never reach it. (c) Advertisement Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “That Line Remains”
Something’s just inexplicably move us to tears.
and it will always be there right in front of you
That’s probably why people thought you would fall off the end if you ever reached it!
And still you strive, MBC.
