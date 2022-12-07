Intensify The Storm December 7, 2022December 6, 2022Chatter Master Tags: 2019, Courage, Courtesy, cyclone, Decency, Energy, indomitable, like minded, Storm, truth (c) Advertisement Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Intensify The Storm”
Decades of Storms
Over the decades
I’ve lived through many storms
Yesterday
I read about an Atlantic Island storm
After midnight
I had a dream about my life’s storms
At dawn
I shall open my door to the storms
I will then wait for my storms
To vacate the dark
And ask the morning sunlight
“Am I still the pilot”
it works like powerful. magic
