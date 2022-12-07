Intensify The Storm

Decades of Storms

  1. Decades of Storms

    Over the decades
    I’ve lived through many storms
    Yesterday
    I read about an Atlantic Island storm
    After midnight
    I had a dream about my life’s storms
    At dawn
    I shall open my door to the storms

    I will then wait for my storms
    To vacate the dark
    And ask the morning sunlight
    “Am I still the pilot”

