A Pinnacle December 10, 2022December 9, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Achieve, Fear, Heights, Pinnacle, Quest, Seek, Today, Yellow Door A pinnacle. Not the pinnacle. (c) Advertisement Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “A Pinnacle”
I remember those words well Colleen … Yellow Door, page 62 … 📒
LikeLike
such a good way to think of this
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Comfortable in who we are, and where we are! Perfect!
LikeLike
I think ‘Strive’ is one of your many middle names, MBC, right up there with ‘Accomplish.’
LikeLike