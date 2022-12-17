Don’t Always

I didn’t send out Christmas cards this year.  I enjoy creating them and sending them but I just didn’t get to it.  So I am just having fun with creating what may or may not have passed as my cards this year.  So I’m sticking some of my words on some of my drawings.  Why not.

(c)

