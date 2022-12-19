Dancing Lights December 19, 2022December 18, 2022Chatter Master Tags: aurora borealis, Christmas, dancing lights, Doodle, Draw, my art, old red truck, red truck, Stars, Travel I don’t have a bucket list. But if I did….. (c) Advertisement Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “Dancing Lights”
I do not possess a big bucket and my bucket will never overflow, but her star is at the top of my wish list …
LikeLike
ooh, yeah
LikeLike
Oh yes!
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLike
Oh, how that would be a sight, MBC. My SIL and nephew in Alaska have reported to us about the dancing lights …
LikeLike