Goodbye, and Thank You

I would have just quietly disappeared. Perhaps become a reclusive writer. Writing in my cabin or out by the fire pit. Maybe under a different name. Or maybe just keep everything private. Never to be heard from again. One day someone might think…’hey, whatever happened to…’. Maybe they would do a quick internet search to see if they could find me. Or. Maybe someone who knows me will ask ‘hey, are you still writing?’ and I’ll just shrug and avoid answering. Maybe these things will never happen. But anyway, I feel a connection to some who would be concerned if I disappeared quietly without a word. So here’s my word…goodbye. I want to thank anyone who has read my work, liked it, commented on it, been touched by it or even bothered by it. I am only half done as a writer if I didn’t have you folks reading. You completed this circle for me. And I am grateful for the feedback, the encouragement and the friendship.

All is well with me. There is nothing drastic to report. It’s just time. I need to redirect my energies. Or redefine them. I believe I am meant to write. I feel I have written some stellar work. And I know some of my work was mediocre at best. And truthfully some of it was not worth your time to read. A few years ago I wouldn’t have had the courage to say any of that in my head, out loud, or in writing where others may read it. But here I am. Partly because of this blog and the community I have found here. I’ve come to the realization that I am a better writer than some would ever recognize and I’m not as good a writer as I think I am. Which leaves room for improvement. Always.

The time I put into this blog is overwhelming when I look back and think about it. Could I be doing better things? Greater things? The greatest of things, of course, is helping others, making change, making a difference. I struggle to believe that I am doing that here.

I started this blog in 2009. I had ‘grand’ ideas (possibly grandiose!) of where it would lead me. It didn’t. But it did lead me to places I wouldn’t have gone and more importantly, to people that I never would have otherwise met. Virtually and/or in person. My goals with this blog were always to better my writing, get exposure, and as I moved along, creating in other formats. I think I met some of those goals, enough that it kept me going for awhile. But mostly, it was the connection with others that brought me along this far.

I want to thank all of you, present and past, who read my words. Laughed with me. Encouraged me. Inspired me. Talked with me here or through private messages. You made me feel like a writer. You befriended me. I looked forward to your creations and your kindness.

I wish everyone peace and wellness. Now and in the coming new year. God bless.

“If you have the words there’s always a chance that you’ll find the way”.

-Seamus Heaney

(c)

