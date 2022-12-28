Goodbye, and Thank You

I would have just quietly disappeared. Perhaps become a reclusive writer. Writing in my cabin or out by the fire pit. Maybe under a different name. Or maybe just keep everything private. Never to be heard from again. One day someone might think…’hey, whatever happened to…’. Maybe they would do a quick internet search to see if they could find me. Or. Maybe someone who knows me will ask ‘hey, are you still writing?’ and I’ll just shrug and avoid answering. Maybe these things will never happen. But anyway, I feel a connection to some who would be concerned if I disappeared quietly without a word. So here’s my word…goodbye. I want to thank anyone who has read my work, liked it, commented on it, been touched by it or even bothered by it. I am only half done as a writer if I didn’t have you folks reading. You completed this circle for me. And I am grateful for the feedback, the encouragement and the friendship.
All is well with me. There is nothing drastic to report. It’s just time. I need to redirect my energies. Or redefine them. I believe I am meant to write. I feel I have written some stellar work. And I know some of my work was mediocre at best. And truthfully some of it was not worth your time to read. A few years ago I wouldn’t have had the courage to say any of that in my head, out loud, or in writing where others may read it. But here I am. Partly because of this blog and the community I have found here. I’ve come to the realization that I am a better writer than some would ever recognize and I’m not as good a writer as I think I am. Which leaves room for improvement. Always.
The time I put into this blog is overwhelming when I look back and think about it. Could I be doing better things? Greater things? The greatest of things, of course, is helping others, making change, making a difference. I struggle to believe that I am doing that here.
I started this blog in 2009. I had ‘grand’ ideas (possibly grandiose!) of where it would lead me. It didn’t. But it did lead me to places I wouldn’t have gone and more importantly, to people that I never would have otherwise met. Virtually and/or in person. My goals with this blog were always to better my writing, get exposure, and as I moved along, creating in other formats. I think I met some of those goals, enough that it kept me going for awhile. But mostly, it was the connection with others that brought me along this far.
I want to thank all of you, present and past, who read my words. Laughed with me. Encouraged me. Inspired me. Talked with me here or through private messages. You made me feel like a writer. You befriended me. I looked forward to your creations and your kindness.
I wish everyone peace and wellness. Now and in the coming new year. God bless.
“If you have the words there’s always a chance that you’ll find the way”.
-Seamus Heaney
(c)
Wish you the best ❤️ Thank you for always sharing ❤️
You are a writer. It has been such a pleasure reading your words over the past years. Thank you, Colleen. ❤️. Best always.
Your “Goodbye” message is both heartfelt and heartwarming … I shall miss our friendly and sometimes lengthy chats!! … thank you dear Colleen for your encouragement and the wonderful support of my poems over the five and a half years of our WordPress friendship … your writings have been an inspiration to us all 🤗😍🌏😥
On occasion You have entertained, challenged, amused, educated, inspired, angered , gobsmacked or befuddled us. You have done your job. Thanks.
What a beautiful message! I only recently found my way to you and think your work is amazing. I hope that somewhere down the line I find out what this next chapter brings for you because your wisdom is deep and inspiring. Sending good wishes and blessings!
Ce fut un réel plaisir de vous lire et je dirai que si votre bien être est maintenant ailleurs et bien je vous souhaite le meilleur. Bien amicalement 🙂
You have touched me, Colleen. With this post. With earlier posts. In reaching out to me. In open in so many wonderfully human ways. Your goodbye here seems more like a bridge than a goodbye. I look forward to seeing you on the other side. Happy New Year. ❤️ Paulette
you are, and have always been, a writer. it is you and it is your heart. I feel so lucky to have gotten to know you over the years through this blog, and am made better by that. yes, you were clearly born to write and you are feeling like it’s time to spread your wings, so understandable. I wish you many years of beautiful flight. while I will miss your frequent posts, I am happy to read you’ll be following what you were meant to do all along, and now you are ready. keep in touch when you can, and if not, I’ll know you are happily writing somewhere out there. best, beth
Oh Colleen, I shall miss your words, your drawings, and being able to accompany you on your journeys. Fare well my lovely lady. I know that you will be safe with your lovely hairy life companion and we shall be able to revisit your past words and journeys often in our minds. If you are going to be reading blogs still you will soon have the pleasure of learning of my dream of being a “Saggar Makers Bottom Knocker”. Now, isn’t that something to aspire to? God Bless, good health, and travel well. Peter.
Thank you for making my world, our world, a better place. Your words and your heart are big, bold and courageous, My Buddy Colleen.
Thank you, again. I can’t say it enough for the thousands, yes, thousands of days your presence here has made me think, smile, react.
Godspeed.
Never goodbye. So long. ‘Til the next time comes upon us.
you are a writer. you have challenged and inspired me. While i will greatly miss your blog, i wish you well on your future journey and hope i am able to read your work on some platform in the future.
Best of luck.
I’m sad to see the end of my daily read. You have been a source of joy for many, Colleen! I understand that life takes us in different directions, however, and we need to be open to where those paths lead. Thank you for all the joy you’ve allowed me to share from your drawings, writing, and overall ability to pull us together with your posts. Hugs to you my friend – I’ll still be watching for what comes next for you!
I believe you have more to say and hope you will keep this site active to express yourself when you feel the urge or need, whether it’s through words or your clever drawings.
Please consider just taking a step back instead of stopping altogether.
Love you, sister!
You are an amazing writer, Coleen and I am sad to see you go from blogging. Yet there is something else out there waiting for you to be accomplished.
I loved your writing, it insired me, it really made me think – outside the box too- I specially loved your drawings going with it. I treasure our friendship and I know I can always find you on Amazon through your books. Maybe one day you come back to this blog and say hi again.
Wishing you the best for your next adventure.
All the best and big hugs, you made a big difference to many of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Ute xxx
Thank you for being an inspiration for years as chattermaster sharing witty art and wisdoms with us. The great thing about writing is there are always new directions to explore.
